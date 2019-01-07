Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stalking and attempting to indecently film a 17-year-old girl.

The incident happened on Dec. 14 around 2:40 p.m.

Police say the teen was on the Broad Street subway at Race and Vine Streets and exited the Broad Street Line at Morris Street when the suspect followed her up the steps from the subway.

The teen told police she felt something touching her leg and when she turned around, the man was directly behind her with a cell phone in his hand.

They both boarded a SEPTA bus and got off at 2nd and Morris Streets, where the man allegedly began to follow her. As she entered her home, he asked if she knew where he could find a Walmart. The suspect then left the area on foot and was last seen towards Front Street.

Police say surveillance footage was obtained and it appears that the suspect recorded the victim while she was walking down the street.

The suspect is described as a black man, 30 years of age, dark-complexion and with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black winter coat or jacket, light blue jeans, black New York Yankees hat, and carrying a messenger bag or backpack.

If you have any information on this incident, contact police.