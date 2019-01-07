Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man accused of killing a Temple University student in 2017. Joshua Hupperterz is charged in the murder of 22-year-old Jenna Burleigh.

Investigators say Hupperterz, who is a former Temple student, killed Burleigh inside his North Philadelphia apartment after meeting her at a bar.

He then allegedly took a Lyft car to his grandmother’s house in the Poconos and disposed of her body.

If convicted of first- or second-degree murder, Hupperterz would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison.