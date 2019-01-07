Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden says he will soon announce if he’ll run for president, but we may already have an answer.

An anonymous source close to Biden says the 76-year-old is leaning toward another run.

The Delaware native has also told friends that he thinks he is the Democrat’s best chance to beat President Donald Trump in 2020.

Past and current advisers to Biden have held frequent conversations about options to alleviate concerns about age, including teaming him with a younger running mate. One option that has been floated, according to a source with knowledge of the talks, is outgoing Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who at 46 has become the subject of intense 2020 speculation after nearly beating GOP Sen. Ted Cruz.

Biden is expected to decide in January or February whether to seek the White House. He has done little to tamp down talk that his answer may be yes.

