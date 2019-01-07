Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some of the Eagles made a landing at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia on Monday, surprising dozens of patients and their families.

The Eagles are still full of excitement from advancing in the playoffs, so they wanted to share some of their joy with kids who may need it at CHOP.

From offensive tackle Jordan Mailata snapping selfies, to wide receiver Nelson Agholor posing for photos, and Mack Hollins just chatting away, kids at CHOP got the surprise of a lifetime when the Birds came to visit, fresh off a big playoff win against the Chicago Bears.

“I’m very happy,” said patient Grace McCarthy. “I’m excited they’re in the playoffs.”

Really cool guy here. The @Eagles’ @ShowtimeTate visited a 16-year old #WestPhilly gunshot victim at CHOP who couldn’t use his strong hand to color. So Tate also colored with his weaker hand @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/rDedmHCNEb — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) January 7, 2019

“It’s great being out here, just being involved around the community,” said Mailata.

During the NFL season, Mondays and Tuesdays are typically non-practice days for the team. Many Eagles players use them as opportunities to give back to the Delaware Valley.

“Happy and share the love with the community with the kids here, means a lot to me and my teammates,” said Agholor.

Ibrahim Boyd got the chance to color with wide receiver Golden Tate, but it wasn’t easy for him. Body is right-handed and the 16-year-old was shot in his right arm over the summer, so he has to color with his left hand.

“It’s kinda hard,” said Ibrahim.

“I’m left-handed and I was coloring with my right hand to go through what he’s going through because I can’t do anything with my right hand, really besides play golf, but it was really tough,” said Tate.

Tate also says practice makes perfect and he should know after scoring Sunday night’s winning touchdown.

The patients learned a lot from the players but the Eagles also walked away from CHOP feeling very blessed for what they have.