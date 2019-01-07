  • CBS 3On Air

Credit: CBS3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – A billboard capturing the miraculous Eagles’ Wild Card playoff win over the Chicago Bears is now standing tall in New Jersey.

The billboard reads “Double Doink” — commemorating the play in which Bears kicker Cody Parkey missed a game-winning field goal for his team.

The kick somehow hit the upright and then the crossbar from 43-yards out — thus the “double doink.”

“There’s really no answer to it,” Parkey said. “I thought I hit a good ball. Unfortunately, I didn’t make it. I feel terrible, 100 percent take that loss on me. It is what it is. Sun is going to shine tomorrow. Life is going to go on. Unfortunately, it’s going to sting for a while.”

NFL officials say Eagles’ Treyvon Hester tipped the football during the kick.

gettyimages 1090718344 Double Doink Billboard Pops Up In New Jersey After Eagles Beat Bears In Miraculous Fashion

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Eagles beat the Chicago Bears 16-15.

You can see the billboard on Route 295 at Exit 45.

Lamar Advertising Agency is responsible for the billboard and other Nick Foles related billboards throughout the Philadelphia area.

lns 295 eagles billboard 1.7 frame 13259 Double Doink Billboard Pops Up In New Jersey After Eagles Beat Bears In Miraculous Fashion

Credit: CBS3

The Birds play the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

