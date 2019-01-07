Eagles Fans Are Sending Bears' Cody Parkey Money Via Venmo For Missing Field Goal

Filed Under:Eagles 2018, Local, Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We all know the internet can be ruthless sometimes.

Not long after Bears kicker Cody Parkey missed the game-winning field goal, Twitter erupted.

But some Eagles fans are sending some love his way.

It all started with one Eagles fan sending Parkey some money on Venmo, basically thanking him for the miss.

Now lots of other fans are joining in.

Here’s the thing, there’s no way to tell if all that money is going to the real Cody Parkey or someone else who shares his name.

The Birds have another road trip this weekend. It’s off to New Orleans to take on the Saints in the divisional round. Kickoff at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is at 4:40 p.m. Sunday.

