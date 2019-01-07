Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was great to see the big win on TV but some Eagles fans had the incredible chance to see it in person at Soldier Field.

“Doug was brilliant. I’ve never seen a stadium get that quiet so quick,” said Bob King who traveled to Chicago.

“The whole game was a nail-biter for us,” another fan said.

Jason Catallo, who says it was his faith and blowing skills that won the game for the Birds.

“When you did that, you felt like you were responsible,” asked reporter Chantee Lans?

“Yeah, I’m responsible solely for him missing that field goal. Look at this blow, whoo! Whoo! Whoo!” Cataloo said.

“Not the player that partially blocked the ball?” Lans asks.

“No. No. It was all me,” Cataloo said. “Chokey Parkey blew it baby.”

As the Eagles fly on to prepare for a rematch against the New Orleans Saints, statistically speaking they Birds have about a 25 percent chance of beating the Saints and 16 percent chance of making it to the Super Bowl and an eight percent chance to win the Super Bowl.