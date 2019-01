Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was not a good Sunday on social media for Bears kicker Cody Parkey. Fans pounced on Parkey after he missed the game-winning field goal in the Eagles’ 16-15 nail-biting Wild Card win.

Yes… — Did Parkey Miss? (@DidParkeyMiss) January 7, 2019

Eagles fans even started sending Parkey money through Venmo after the miss.

The Eagles will face the Saints in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday.