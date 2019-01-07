Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Four people, including a firefighter were injured in a fire in Camden.

Flames broke out around 3 a.m. Monday on Grand Avenue.

One resident was trapped inside and had to be rescued by firefighters. Two of the residents had serious injuries, including one person who suffered burns to 50 percent of his body.

“They had a considerable amount of fire showing on the second floor,” said Camden Fire Department Chief Michael Harper. “Two of the civilian injuries are extremely serious. The one that was transported to Thomas Jefferson in Philadelphia is very serious, possibly with 50 percent burns on their body.”

The injured firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but is expected to be OK. He suffered first-degree burns to the face while trying to rescue one of the victims.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

