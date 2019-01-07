  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:30 PMThe Neighborhood
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

SOUTH HARRISON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police and medics responded to a school bus crash in South Harrison Township on Monday. Officials say there were 22 students from Gloucester County Institute of Technology on the bus at the time of the accident when it collided with a tractor-trailer.

Fourteen students were transported to five area hospitals and the tractor-trailer driver was transported to Crozer-Chester Medical Center.

All injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The accident happened around 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Ferrell and Monroeville Roads.

30th Street Station’s Famous Flip Board May Live On After All

Officials say the school bus was traveling westbound on Ferrell Road, when it stopped to turn left. The tractor-trailer had the right of way, but the bus driver turned anyway, forcing the accident.

Hazmat was also on scene as the impact with the tractor-trailer caused diesel fuel to leak.

harrison bus crash tractor trailer 14 Students Injured In Accident Involving School Bus In South Jersey, Officials Say

Credit: CBS3

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s