Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH HARRISON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police and medics responded to a school bus crash in South Harrison Township on Monday. Officials say there were 22 students from Gloucester County Institute of Technology on the bus at the time of the accident when it collided with a tractor-trailer.

Fourteen students were transported to five area hospitals and the tractor-trailer driver was transported to Crozer-Chester Medical Center.

All injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The accident happened around 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Ferrell and Monroeville Roads.

30th Street Station’s Famous Flip Board May Live On After All

Officials say the school bus was traveling westbound on Ferrell Road, when it stopped to turn left. The tractor-trailer had the right of way, but the bus driver turned anyway, forcing the accident.

Hazmat was also on scene as the impact with the tractor-trailer caused diesel fuel to leak.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.