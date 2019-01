Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting at a gas station in Trenton.

It happened on the 1100 of Chambers Street, near Chambers and Liberty Streets.

Police say one person was hit by gunfire at the gas station at around 6 a.m. Monday.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are not clear.

So far police have no suspects and no motive.