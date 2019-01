Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A person has died after a crash in Wilmington on Monday night.

Investigators say the accident happened on Philadelphia Pike in the area of Marsh Road around 5:19 p.m.

Philadelphia Pike northbound is completely shut down and southbound is restricted to one lane.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

