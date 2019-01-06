Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You can call it Operation Cinderella. Prom season is almost here and it can get pricey.

But some local teenagers are getting help to dress to the nines.

With prom season approaching, finding the right gown with the perfect silhouette is crucial.

“Some girls are shy. They don’t even come out the dressing room,” said Kim Vottero who works at Carolyn Zinni’s Bridal salon.

Also daunting is finding a dress that fits within your budget, but the ladies at Carolyn Zinni’s Bridal Salon in South Philadelphia made it really easy for Crechka Sanchez.

She no longer has to dream of what she’d wear to prom. It’s now a reality, at no cost.

“It’s a great feeling, knowing that I’m getting this gift,” Sanchez said.

Carolyn Zinni is donating 89 gowns ahead of prom season.

“I was blessed in my personal life so I felt I needed to do something and give back,” Zinni said.

She started the dress giveaway tradition at her Delaware county store about 17 years ago before moving to South Philly.

Zinni says the girls are always thrilled, but moms are happy knowing they don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on a dress, especially after Christmas.

“Being able to see somebody that can’t have what I have or what the next girl has, you really can tear up from it,” Vottero said.

Any dress that doesn’t find a home to go to today, will be donated to a local school.