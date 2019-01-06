Man Wanted For Alleged Attempted Assault Of Multiple Women In South Philadelphia

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope you can help them identify a man accused of several attempts of indecent and physical assault in South Philadelphia neighborhoods. Investigators have released these images of the suspect.

The man is described as approximately 5-feet-8-inches with a medium build, about 150 pounds, and approximately 30 years.

The suspect indecently assaulted a woman on Dec. 20 at approximately 1:40 a.m. near 700 South Street, according to police.

On Dec. 28 at approximately 5:09 a.m., the suspect was riding a bike and began to approach a different victim as she was going inside a residence near 1300 Morris Street. She was able to escape without harm.

On Dec. 30 at approximately 2:55 p.m., a woman reports that a man riding a bike pushed her to the ground and attempted to cover her mouth as she was entering her home. She was able to fight off her attacker. This happened near 200 Fitzwater Street.

If you have any information, please call Philadelphia police.