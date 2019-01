Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sunday marks one year since Philadelphia Fire Captain Matthew LeTourneau was killed while battling a rowhome fire. LeTourneau’s family and fire commissioner Adam Theil placed a wreath at the scene — 2240 North Colorado Street in North Philly.

The department also presented the family with a portrait of the fallen firefighter.

LeTourneau was 42 years old.