HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has a little extra riding on Sunday’s Eagles game. Gov. Wolf announced a bet with incoming Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Twitter Sunday.

Me and incoming governor of Illinois @JBPritzker have a bet going for today’s #PHIvsCHI playoff game.@Eagles win: he’ll ship us Chicago’s favorite @ElisCheesecake @ChicagoBears win: we’ll send him a @tonylukes cheesesteak with cheese and fried onions#GoBirds #FlyEaglesFly — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 6, 2019

If the Eagles win, Pritzker will send Chicago’s famous Eli’s Cheesecake to Wolf, and if the Bears win, Wolf will send Pritzker a Tony Luke’s cheesesteak with fried onions.

Here in Illinois, we all know the @ChicagoBears are winning today’s playoff game against the @Eagles, so I made a friendly bet with @GovernorTomWolf. We will be wagering cheesesteaks from @TonyLukes in Philadelphia against Chicago’s own @ElisCheesecake! #DaBears pic.twitter.com/TYwo0LhdGx — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) January 6, 2019

We’ll see if Pritzker is still smiling after Nick Foles and the Birds come to town.