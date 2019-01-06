Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new development in the so-called Bridgegate case. A onetime-associate to former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is backing off an attempt to appeal his convictions.

Attorneys for Bill Baroni are seeking to return the case to federal district court so he can obtain a new sentence and start serving it.

In 2016, Baroni and Bridget Kelly were convicted in the alleged plot to cause massive traffic jams at the George Washington Bridge to punish a mayor for not endorsing Christie.

Kelly is appealing her convictions.