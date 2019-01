Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J (CBS) — Cape May County fire officials say a home where a deadly fire happened did not have working smoke detectors. Crews rushed to the 200 block of East Florida Avenue in Villas Friday morning.

They found neighbors helping a man who was suffering from smoke inhalation and other injuries.

His wife did not make it out of the house.

She was found in an upstairs bedroom Possibly overcome by smoke.