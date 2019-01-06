Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Sunday, we found out the four-legged Eagles starters who will play in the annual Puppy Bowl. Foles, representing quarterback Nick Foles will be on Team Fluff.

Joining him is Kelce, named after center Jason Kelce.

Both puppies are from the Providence Animal Center in Upper Providence.

Eagles’ Miracle Season Continues With Unbelievable 16-15 Win Over Bears

A third puppy from the center named June will represent Team Ruff.

They will all compete for the Lom-barky Trophy on Super Bowl Sunday.

Hopefully the real Foles and Kelce will be playing that same day.