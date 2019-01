Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA, (CBS) – Philadelphia Fire Officials are investigating a triple fatal house fire in the Hunting Park section of the city. Firefighters responded to the 4200 block of N. Reese Street just after 1 Saturday afternoon.

The Assistant Fire Chief says a grandmother and her two young children died in the fire.

It is unclear how the fire started at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

