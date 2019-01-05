Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Widener University is suing the city of Chester over its plan to install 1,200 parking meters on campus. The city has already erected hundreds of poles around Widener’s campus with meters set to be added in the coming weeks.

Widener filed the suit Wednesday saying meters are being used solely to raise revenue at the expense of students and staff who rely on free parking on campus.

More than 3,000 upset students signed a petition to stop the meters.