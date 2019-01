Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is recovering after she was stabbed shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday night. Police rushed to the Wyncote Beer Deli at 65th Street and Wyncote Avenue to reports of a stabbing.

They found a 42-year-old woman who was stabbed in the back of her head.

She’s in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center.

Police have a suspect in custody.

There’s no word yet on a motive.