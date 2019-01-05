Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s office says a Philadelphia man has been charged following the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in Atlantic City. Avery Bracey, 36, was charged with murder, aggravated assault, robbery and other related offenses.

Police were called to the Sunset Inn at 8:44 p.m. Friday after reports that a man was shot.

Ky’Lee Haynes, of Atlantic City, was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators released a description of the suspect involved in the fatal shooting.

Investigators later responded to a ShotSpotter call in the area of Florida Avenue and found a man who matched the description of the suspect from the previous shooting at Sunset Inn.

Bracey was arrested by Atlantic City Police SWAT Team Members and a firearm was located on him.

Another victim, suffering a gunshot wound to the leg, walked into the AtlantiCare Medical Center City Campus Trauma Center stating he sustained the injury on Florida Avenue.

Bracey was identified as the shooter in that crime as well.

He is being detained in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.