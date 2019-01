Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — An investigation is underway into a fire that broke out at a rowhome Saturday afternoon in Upper Darby. Crews were called out to the 6900 block of Aberdeen Road for reports of a fire at approximately 1:45 p.m.

When they arrived, heavy smoke was seen coming from the home.

One person was reportedly trapped inside but injuries are unknown at this time.

The two-alarm fire was placed under control at around 2:20 p.m.