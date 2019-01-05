Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Marriott International says fewer customers were affected than first thought in a massive data breach but that an estimated 25 million passport numbers were stolen. The hotel chain now believes about 383 million guests were involved.

That number is smaller than the 500 million initially reported last year in November.

The approximate 5 million passport numbers that were compromised in the breach had been unencrypted.

Another 20 million encrypted passport numbers were compromised, along with more than eight million encrypted credit card numbers.

“When we made this announcement, our work analyzing the data involved was underway,” Marriott officials said. “Since that time, we have been working to remove duplicate information and to determine how many records had particular types of data present.”

Marriott has set up a website and call center for anyone who thinks that they are at risk.

