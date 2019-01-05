Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study has found that Delaware makes the top 10 list for worst states to raise children. The report, titled Best States To Raise Children, was published by SafeHome.org in December 2018 and measures factors such as violence, poverty, and exposure to drugs or alcohol.

Delaware was named the eighth worst state to raise children ranking 44 in the nation.

“Four of the top 10 states on our list are in the Northeast, while more than half of the bottom 10 are in the Deep South,” researchers stated.

New Jersey ranked as the 11th best state to raise children while Pennsylvania came in at 19th overall. New Jersey also had the lowest rate of school shootings, which was also a factor in the study.

The top three states to raise kids were New Hampshire, Hawaii, and Vermont.