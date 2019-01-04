Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are investigating after finding a woman’s burning body in West Philadelphia overnight.
The woman’s body was found on the 4400 block of Ludlow Street just before 1:30 a.m. Friday.
Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.
Officials have not identified the woman and say she was burned beyond recognition.
Detectives found what appears to be a container of gasoline just six feet away from her body. They also found a lighter.