PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are investigating after finding a woman’s burning body in West Philadelphia overnight.

The woman’s body was found on the 4400 block of Ludlow Street just before 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Officials have not identified the woman and say she was burned beyond recognition.

Detectives found what appears to be a container of gasoline just six feet away from her body. They also found a lighter.