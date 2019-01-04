Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Excitement is building among Eagles fans hoping for that ‘W’ to keep the season alive!

Die-hard fans packed South Philly’s Chickie’s & Pete’s for a pep rally on Friday night.

“The energy is amazing. Usually, we have it a couple of days before the weekend, Wednesday or Thursday, tonight we have it Friday night–all of South Philly comes in,” said Anthony Bermudez, manage at Chickie’s & Pete’s.

The restaurant and sports bar will also host a watch party on Sunday.

A similar scene is expected at The Fillmore for their wildcard watch party that will be hosted by Live Nation and SportsRadio WIP.

Fans like Mike Steppke of West Chester will be lucky enough to see the Birds play in Chicago.

“I love it. I love going to their home turf and the best is to come out with a win, so I’m hoping on Sunday, we go in, come out with a win and get the big W,” said Steppke.

After witnessing the Eagles become Super Bowl champs in Minneapolis last year, he’s hoping for a repeat.

“I’m just hoping Nick Foles can bring us back to the promise land,” Steppke added.

“It’s robbing season right now. We’re out here stealing wins. You ain’t safe from nobody right now. If you ain’t wearing green you ain’t safe,” said another fan.