PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the saying goes, ”You are what you eat.”

But what you drink could reveal a lot about your personality, according to a new study on beer drinkers.

Commissioned by the Founders Brewing Company, the survey focused on lagers and ales.

And from the 1,000 beer drinkers analyzed, those who preferred lagers tended to be more extroverted–enjoying those Saturday nights out with friends.

Ale drinkers loved being the life of the party but surprisingly preferred to chill at home and tended to be secretly more introverted.

“When I first heard about it, I thought well that’s weird. I don’t think that’s how you can classify a person. And then I read through it and saw, ’Oh, my god I do all those things,” said Rick Anstotz, sales manager for Yards Brewing Company.

Anstotz has worked in the industry for more than two decades and says no suds about it, this study has legs.

“I’m mostly an ale drinker. I do drink lagers and I do appreciate them but I find I’m very outgoing. I want to be the life of the party,” Anstotz said.

The study also found ale drinkers tended to make slightly more money than their lager-loving counterparts. Ale aficionados, though, were more flirty.

As for the perfect day of week and time of day to enjoy a cold brew, according to the survey… well it’s not 5 p.m. It’s Friday at 6:31 p.m.