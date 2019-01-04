Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police in Delaware were pursuing a suspect before he crashed head-on into another vehicle in South Philadelphia, killing 3 people, including 2 Mummers. The Newport police officer was attempting to pull Keith Campbell, 29, over for erratic driving, early Wednesday morning.

Police say Campbell was suffering from 15 to 20 stab wounds when he crashed about half an hour after the pursuit at 7th Street and Packer Avenue.

A foundation has been set up to honor the two South Philadelphia String Band members who were killed in the wreck.

“The Newport Police Department sends our condolences to families and friends affected by this tragic collision,” officials state.

Campbell has been charged with three counts of vehicular manslaughter in the deaths of Dennis Polandro Jr., Joseph Ferry, and Kelly Wiseley. Ferry and Wiseley got engaged over Christmas.

The Newport Police Department is assisting the Philadelphia Police Department with the ongoing investigation.