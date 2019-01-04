Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A cadet collapsed at the police training facility on Friday morning. Officials say the recruit had just completed a running exercise and was stretching when he collapsed.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross says people around the cadet quickly jumped into action and began chest compressions. He’s optimistic the cadet will be OK.

“We have to give a tremendous amount of credit to, believe it or not, a fellow recruit officer first who stepped right into action,” Ross says. “The rescue squad actually credited the academy staff with pretty much saving his life.”

Officials say the cause of the collapse is believed to be a heart attack.

He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.

The cadet is in the ICU and is breathing with assistance.