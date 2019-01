Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A date has been set. Parx Casino will officially open its sportsbook next week.

Officials said testing will start Tuesday and Wednesday in Bensalem.

Then, pending approvals from state regulators, sports betting will launch on Thursday.

The sportsbook will be temporarily housed in the casino’s former “360 Bar and Lounge.”

Parx expects to open its permanent sportsbook — which is currently under construction– later this year.