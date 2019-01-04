  • CBS 3On Air

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — A Newark man is facing DUI-related charges after he struck two vehicles, including a police officer’s SUV, during a traffic stop. The incident happened on Jan. 3, shortly after 6 p.m., on Elkton Road near the Christiana Parkway.

Officials say the police officer had stepped out of his vehicle to speak with the driver of a tractor-trailer when a car driven by Sean Finney, 30, struck the officer’s car. Finney’s vehicle continued forward and also struck the rear-end of the tractor-trailer.

Both the officer and the driver of the tractor-trailer had been stopped on the right shoulder of Elkton Road.

The police officer’s vehicle had been fully marked and had its emergency lights on at the time of the collision, officials add.

Finney was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries. Neither the officer or the driver of the tractor-trailer were injured during the crash.

He has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and several other charges.

