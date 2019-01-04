BREAKING:Badly Decomposed Remains Found In Trash-Strewn Alleyway In Camden Identified As 1-Year-Old Boy
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are on the mind of just about everyone as we get ready for Sunday’s playoff game against the Chicago Bears.

A man being arrested in Luzerne County had just one thing to say to reporters when being taken into custody.

“Go Eagles,” the suspect said.

The man was caught on camera allegedly trying to steal guitars from a music store in Pittston.

Store owners say the two guitars worth close to $1,000 were stolen.

Police say he tried to get away with even more, but ran into a man on the street who was able to put a stop to it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s