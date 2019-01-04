Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are on the mind of just about everyone as we get ready for Sunday’s playoff game against the Chicago Bears.

A man being arrested in Luzerne County had just one thing to say to reporters when being taken into custody.

“Go Eagles,” the suspect said.

The man was caught on camera allegedly trying to steal guitars from a music store in Pittston.

Store owners say the two guitars worth close to $1,000 were stolen.

Police say he tried to get away with even more, but ran into a man on the street who was able to put a stop to it.