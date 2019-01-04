BREAKING:Man Enters Darby Elementary School With Loaded Handgun, Drugs, Police Say
DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — The Darby Borough Police Department arrested a man Friday morning who entered an elementary school armed with a gun and carrying narcotics. Police say the unidentified man was allowed entrance into Park Lane Elementary School by someone who works at the school.

Police say school was in session at the time that the man was present.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Police are holding a press conference Friday afternoon to release more information.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 

