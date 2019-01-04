Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A man exposed himself to an elderly woman after asking her for directions, police say. The incident happened on Thursday, shortly after 11 a.m., in the area of Morris and Railroad Avenues in Gloucester Township.

According to Gloucester Township Police, the driver of a pickup truck rolled down the passenger side window to ask an elderly woman for directions.

Police say the woman approached the vehicle and saw the man was exposing himself. She walked away and the driver left the area.

The vehicle is described as a dark red or brown Ford F-150 pickup truck, 1997 to 2004 model, with an extended cab and has two-wheel drive. The truck possibly has a low-profile toolbox in the pickup bed and tan lower rocker panels.

If you have any information about this incident, call police at 856-228-4500.