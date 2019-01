Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBS) – A squirrel was caught chowing down on an egg roll in New York City.

“WhatIsNewYork” tweeted this video and it quickly went viral.

Doesn’t look like this squirrels first egg roll #whatisnewyork pic.twitter.com/Heo30oe8w3 — WhatIsNewYork (@whatisny) January 2, 2019

The chubby animal may not have had any duck sauce to go with it but he seemed content as he munched on his snack.