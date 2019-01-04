Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are the NFL’s flavor of the moment—again. They’ve won three straight and five of their last six games. Many are calling the Eagles the hottest, most dangerous team in the playoffs right now.

The Eagles have been hot for a month. The offense has looked like “the Eagles offense” under Nick Foles. The defense is playing far fewer snaps per game than they’ve played earlier this season. They shutout the depleted Washington Redskins, they beat the playoff-bound Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans in successive weeks to remain alive this season.

The fact is, the Chicago Bears have been hot the whole season. Whereas the Eagles struggled and withstood a late charge to beat the Rams, the Bears held Los Angeles to two field goals. The Bears are 12-4, having won nine of their last 10 games.

The Bears are third overall in the NFL in total defense (giving up an average of 299.7 yards per game), first against the run (80.0), and first in the fewest points allowed this season (283/17.7 points per game).

Can the Eagles stay with the Bears?

The problem the Eagles may have will come at the outset. Chicago is seventh in the NFL in first-quarter points, averaging 5.3 a game this season, while the Eagles are dead last, at 2.6. At Soldier Field, the Bears are second in the NFL with 64 points scored in the first quarter, while the Eagles managed just 20 points in the first quarter on the road, for a 2.5 average.

Against common opponents, the Eagles are 3-2 (LAR 1-0; Min 0-1, NYG 2-0; TB 0-1), while the Bears are 4-1 (LAR 1-0; Min 2-0; NYG 0-1; TB 1-0).

The Bears lead the all-time series, 29-14-1, though the Eagles have one the last three meetings, including the Eagles’ 31-3 win on Nov. 26, 2017. In the playoffs, the Eagles lead the all-time series, 2-1, including a 33-19 victory at Chicago on Jan. 19, 2002. Eagles’ playoff record: 22-21; Bears’ playoff record: 17-18. Record vs. common opponents: Eagles 3-2 (LAR 1-0; Min 0-1, NYG 2-0; TB 0-1); Bears 4-1 (LAR 1-0; Min 2-0; NYG 0-1; TB 1-0).

Another huge factor is the Bears are plus-12 in giveaway/takeaway (36/24), while the Eagles are minus-6 (17/23).

