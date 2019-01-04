Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County woman is facing charges for animal cruelty after her young Siberian Husky was found to have two broken legs. A good Samaritan’s tip led officials from the Pennsylvania SPCA to investigate Tina Ray’s home in Darby on Dec. 4.

Officers found a young female husky unable to walk. The dog, also named Tina, had two broken legs that had been untreated. She has since undergone multiple surgeries and officials hope that she will make a full recovery.

“In this case, it was clear that the dog in question not only had a substantial injury to two of her limbs but was also in a great deal of pain for a long period of time,” said Nicole Wilson, Director of the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team.

Officials say that Ray had deliberately ignored the dog’s suffering.

Ray is facing a cruelty charge for lack of necessary veterinary care which put the dog at risk of severe bodily injury, including the possibility of losing limbs.

The dog’s medical care has cost the PSCPA over $10,000.

Donations can be made to help Tina recover through a Facebook fundraiser.