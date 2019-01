Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Customers searching for what will likely be an endless supply of Nutella – look no further, Costco has you covered.

For $21.99, you can purchase a 6.6-pound tub of Nutella Hazelnut spread.

The standard serving size for Nutella is 2 tablespoons… so depending on how much Nutella you like… that’s anywhere between a few weeks to a year’s worth of chocolate goodness.

CLICK HERE to learn more.