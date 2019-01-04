Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Officials at the Cape May County Park & Zoo say they want your old Christmas trees.

They are accepting trees free of decorations until Sunday.

“Animals like the bison and lions love the smell and push them or carry them around their yards. Other animals, like the deer and wallabies, love the tree forts made by the keepers that act as wind breaks. And some animals, like the goats, love to eat the trees,” zoo officials say.

The zoo is open all year round.