PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the Bird’s biggest fans had a day to remember today– because he got to hang out with one of the players!

Who can forget Sunday’s game in Washington– Nate Sudfeld threw his first NFL touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor.

During the celebration, Agholor handed the ball to 10-year-old Cohen Zechman.

Since it was Sudfeld’s first TD pass, he wanted the ball back.

Zechman happily returned it and CBS3 was there as Agholor replaced it with a new, signed ball.

On Friday, Zechman and his family met with Zudfeld at the Novacare Complex

His father Derrick even got a chance to hold the Lombardi trophy.