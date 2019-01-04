Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Officials have identified the badly decomposed remains of a 1-year-old boy found in a trash-strewn alleyway in Camden last year. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office says the remains are of 1-year-old Jah’vi Brown.

The infant’s remains were found in an alleyway near the 800 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue on Oct. 11.

According to authorities, 25-year-old Anthony Burnett, of Camden, came to the Bellmawr Police Department regarding a custody issue involving his 1-year-old son and the child’s mother, 23-year-old Tynaizha Brown.

An investigation revealed Jah’vi was last seen on Aug. 20 in Bellmawr and neither parent reported the child missing before Dec. 6.

No one has yet to be charged in the boy’s disappearance and death.

If anyone has information about Jah’vi, please contact the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-225-5166.