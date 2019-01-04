Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

AMITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A man is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls at their babysitter’s home last year. The Berks County District Attorney’s Office says 57-year-old John Hammes was arrested Friday.

According to the Berks County Detective’s Office, Hammes sexually assaulted the 4- and 6-year-old girls at the babysitter’s residence in Amity Township between January and July 2018. The investigation began last August when authorities received a tip about the alleged assaults.

Authorities say Hammes was often at the residence and would have direct contact with the two girls.

Hammes surrendered to Berks County Detectives on Friday around 9:30 a.m.

He has been charged with indecent assault, endangering welfare of children and other related charges.