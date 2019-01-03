Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A taste of Philadelphia is going to the state capital.

It was announced Thursday that Philadelphia’s own hip-hop band, The Roots, will be performing at Gov. Tom Wolf’s Moving Pennsylvania Forward Inaugural Celebration. The celebration is set for Tuesday, Jan 15.

The Roots have become one of the best known hip-hop performers around with 12 Grammy nominations, along with the “Roots Picnic,” which draws crowds to Philadelphia every year.

“We are looking forward to spending the night celebrating with the people of Pennsylvania, and we wish Governor Wolf and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Fetterman the very best as they begin their new term,” the group said in a statement.