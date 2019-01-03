Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — With the start of the new year, many people are resolving to start eating healthier. One New Jersey restaurant is serving up foods that are good for you and they taste great.

It’s got zing. It’s got tang. They’re pressing and squeezing and they know how to hang.

It’s Jess’s Juice Bar in Lambertville. A quaint little shop spinning vinyl and cranking out feel-good, healthy stuff that tastes delicious.

“All my foods are vegan/vegetarian and people go ‘oh,’ but its comfort food — everyone loves it,” owner Jess said.

While you’ll find fresh salads, seasonal soups, sunshine smoothies and veggie-packed sammies, the juices are where it all began.

Because Jess’ mom always started their day with juice.

“Every morning that was the first sound you heard in the household, was the juicer,” he said.

Taste With Tori: XIX Nineteen Offers A Timeless Elegance And Fantastic Views Of Philly

He even keeps some of his family recipes on the board like his dad’s favorite — Gary’s Gold, which includes carrots, apple and ginger.

But for this juice bar, it’s all about the benefits.

“Look at all the animals that exist in the wild with a plant diet,” Jess said. “Their strength, they’re so massive.”

So get supercharged with a shot of wheat grass, gulp the Hulk-green juice, have a helping of their butternut squash soup or melt your mind with Mandy’s Meltdown.