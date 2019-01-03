Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — A Dover man has been charged in the death of a 1-year-old. The child had suffered multiple serious injuries to the head, torso and internally, police say.

On Jan. 2, the Dover Police Department responded to an apartment on the 800 block of Woodcrest Drive for a call of a child not breathing. The baby, Miles Duncan, was transported to A.I. DuPont Children’s Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police took Edjuan Blackshear, 28, into custody. Blackshear was responsible for the child’s care at the time of the incident.

On Wednesday, he was charged with child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

The investigation remains ongoing. Additional charges are expected and will be released at a later time, police say.