PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies bolstered their bullpen, signing one of the most consistent relievers in the game Thursday. Right-hander David Robertson agreed to a two-year deal with a club option for a third year.

#Phillies and RHP David Robertson have agreed to terms on a two-year contract. The deal includes a third-year club option for the 2021 season. Welcome to Philadelphia, @DRob30! pic.twitter.com/bt5iLHsbN2 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 3, 2019

The deal is worth $23 million, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, who first reported the deal.

BREAKING: David Robertson has agreed to a two-year deal with the Phillies that guarantees him at least $23 million. He’ll earn $10M in 2019, $11M in 2020, with a $12M club option ($2M buyout) for 2021. He’s passed a physical and the deal is complete. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 3, 2019

Robertson, 33, appeared in 69 games with the Yankees in 2018, posting a 3.23 ERA, with 91 strikeouts in 69.2 innings. He converted five saves.

Robertson excels against hitters from both sides of the plate. In 2018, he held right-handed hitters to a .183 batting average and lefties to a .176 average.

Roberson is an 11-year vet and is one of just 12 pitchers in league history to appear in 60 games in nine straight season.

“He has averaged at least 10 strikeouts per nine innings in each of his first 11 seasons, something no other major leaguer has ever accomplished, and his career 11.97 strikeouts per nine is the best mark among any pitcher ever with at least 600.0 innings pitched,” the Phillies said in a statement.

Overall, Robertson carries a stellar 2.88 career ERA and 137 saves.