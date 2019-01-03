Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— A college student is bringing the gift of knowledge back to her hometown by delivering school supplies donated by people from the Delaware Valley to Nigeria.

She spoke with CBS3’s Chandler Lutz about her mission.

Maryam Yusef is about to set off on a two-week journey back home to West Nigeria and deliver these school supplies in brand new backpacks.

“I’m really trying so hard to provide for these children, just like basic stuff for education,” Yusef said.

This is her second trip and she knows full well that danger is part of her journey.

“My last experience, the day I left, there was explosion,” Yusef said.

But Yusef says she has to try, as she has the help of one of her old professors, Ari Bank, who oversees the International Students Association at the Community College of Philadelphia.

“About three years ago, students in the club wanted to give back with the focus on education, so they decided to have a backpack drive,” said Bank.

It became a regular event, first for the Philadelphia community and then beyond. This year they collected 100 backpacks filled with school supplies that will be shipped to meet up with Yusef in Nigeria.

“For me to be able to come back and give them a little hope, it means so much to me,” said Yusef. But what makes this duo so unique is the special bond they share.

“I always call her my school daughter,” Bank said, “because I always wanted a daughter, and if I had one, it would be Maryam.”

This 3 cheers is for Yusef and her journey to Nigeria to help those in need.