PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have released new information Thursday about the crash that killed three people yesterday, including two Mummers and a newly engaged couple. Police now say they found a letter inside the car of the driver who hit another car head-on Wednesday morning at Seventh and Packer Avenue in South Philadelphia.

They’re not saying what’s in the letter, only that it’s considered evidence.

“We are examining the contents to see how relevant it is to the case,” Sgt. Joe Rossa said.

Meanwhile, the South Philadelphia String Band is mourning its members killed in the crash.

The victims have been identified as Dennis Polandro Jr., of Morton, Joseph Ferry, of South Philly, and his fiancee, Kelly Wiseley. The two just got engaged over Christmas.

Eyewitnesses tell police the man behind the wheel of the white car, 29-year-old Keith Campbell, was driving erratically. He had been stabbed between 15 and 20 times.

Police say he may have stabbed himself.